Ellaism (ELLA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12,658.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005898 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $12,658.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008483 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.12 or 0.00940324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003157 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010222 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00042460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00086477 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00169378 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism’s launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 5,600,925 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.