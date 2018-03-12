Elementrem (ELE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $152.00

Elementrem (CURRENCY:ELE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Elementrem has a market capitalization of $705,800.00 and approximately $152.00 worth of Elementrem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elementrem has traded down 30% against the dollar. One Elementrem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008828 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.35 or 0.00944375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003200 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011014 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00043953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00088523 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00187241 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Elementrem Coin Profile

Elementrem was first traded on July 5th, 2016. Elementrem’s total supply is 26,032,738 coins. Elementrem’s official Twitter account is @elementrem . Elementrem’s official website is www.elementrem.org

Elementrem Coin Trading

Elementrem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is not possible to buy Elementrem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elementrem must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elementrem using one of the exchanges listed above.

