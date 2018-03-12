Electroneum (ETN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $939,851.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $304.47 million and $939,851.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 38.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00026412 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014084 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 6,402,840,902 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com . The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is the first cryptocurrency that is designed around mobile ubiquity. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

