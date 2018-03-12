Electra Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Electra has a total market cap of $17.55 million and approximately $88,052.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electra has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electra alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.15 or 0.05496020 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00060648 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00019182 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.07 or 0.00641387 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00065821 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00048921 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00040171 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00283617 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 24,477,767,238 coins and its circulating supply is 23,610,610,685 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA . Electra’s official website is electraproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Electra is an PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the NIST5 algorithm. “

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinsMarkets. It is not presently possible to purchase Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.