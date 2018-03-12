Elastos (ELA) Price Tops $51.06 on Major Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 12th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $7.64 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elastos has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $51.06 or 0.00519524 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008497 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.41 or 0.00940265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003115 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010190 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00042183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00086499 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00169943 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ total supply is 33,000,000 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org . Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not possible to buy Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.