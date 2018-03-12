El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LOCO. SunTrust Banks set a $11.00 target price on El Pollo LoCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised El Pollo LoCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. El Pollo LoCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.
El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ LOCO) traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 80,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. El Pollo LoCo has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.15, a PE ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 103.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 849.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.
El Pollo LoCo Company Profile
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc specializes in fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken and operates in the limited service restaurant (LSR) segment. The Company’s menu features its signature product, citrus-marinated fire-grilled chicken, and a range of Mexican-inspired entrees that it creates from chicken.
