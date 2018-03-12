El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LOCO. SunTrust Banks set a $11.00 target price on El Pollo LoCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised El Pollo LoCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. El Pollo LoCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ LOCO) traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 80,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. El Pollo LoCo has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.15, a PE ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.33.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 103.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 849.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc specializes in fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken and operates in the limited service restaurant (LSR) segment. The Company’s menu features its signature product, citrus-marinated fire-grilled chicken, and a range of Mexican-inspired entrees that it creates from chicken.

