Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and Poloniex. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $45.78 million and $1.77 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.00 or 0.01961410 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007497 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017645 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025938 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00020840 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 216,611,626 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

