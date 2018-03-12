Egalet (EGLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Egalet Corp (NASDAQ:EGLT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 6,204,798 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 539% from the previous session’s volume of 971,221 shares.The stock last traded at $0.88 and had previously closed at $0.75.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.19.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EGLT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Egalet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 target price on Egalet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Egalet stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Egalet Corp (NASDAQ:EGLT) by 1,540.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.57% of Egalet worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.43, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.73.

About Egalet

Egalet Corporation is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing treatments for pain and other conditions. The Company’s products include OXAYDO and SPRIX Nasal Spray. The Company is developing two late-stage product candidates, ARYMO ER and Egalet-002 using Guardian Technology.

