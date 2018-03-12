Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) is RiverPark Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 269,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 4.3% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $30,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 381.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $478,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,804.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 5,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $767,721.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,374.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,563 shares of company stock worth $22,358,569 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.15.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE EW) opened at $139.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29,260.50, a PE ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $91.30 and a 1-year high of $140.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $888.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.45 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

