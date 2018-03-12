Ecobit (ECOB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $339.00

Ecobit (CURRENCY:ECOB) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. During the last seven days, Ecobit has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ecobit has a total market cap of $10.05 million and approximately $339.00 worth of Ecobit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ecobit token can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008502 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.00938571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003163 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014285 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010211 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00086791 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00170053 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ecobit Profile

Ecobit’s genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ecobit’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 444,444,444 tokens. Ecobit’s official Twitter account is @ecobit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ecobit’s official website is www.ecobit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EcoBit is a NEM-based token. The fund gathered during the ICO are to be used to participate in green-related projects. The returns from the projects are reinvested in developing more green projects, which benefit the communities and token holders, plus provides an income stream to token holders. “

Buying and Selling Ecobit

Ecobit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Ecobit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ecobit must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ecobit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

