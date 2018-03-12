Earnest Partners LLC Cuts Position in Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,823,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 801,446 shares during the quarter. Entegris comprises about 1.4% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $146,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in Entegris by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 135,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Entegris by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Entegris by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Entegris by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $90,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,446.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $5,859,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,452,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,947,351. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Inc ( ENTG ) opened at $36.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5,158.71, a PE ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.63. Entegris Inc has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $36.55.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $350.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.68 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.95%. sell-side analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals and materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The Company operates in three business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH) and Microcontamination Control (MC).

