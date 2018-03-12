Earnest Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Timken Co (TKR)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,932,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,279 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $94,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 976.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Timken alerts:

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $151,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard G. Kyle sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $144,146.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timken Co ( NYSE TKR ) opened at $46.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3,637.13, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Timken Co has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $55.65.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.98 million. Timken had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. research analysts predict that Timken Co will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Timken’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Timken from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/earnest-partners-llc-cuts-holdings-in-timken-co-tkr.html.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chain, couplings and related products and offers a spectrum of power system rebuild and repair services across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.