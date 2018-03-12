E. W. Scripps (SSP) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.15

News coverage about E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. E. W. Scripps earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.6692696915347 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E. W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

E. W. Scripps ( NYSE:SSP ) traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.35. 13,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,552. E. W. Scripps has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,080.06, a P/E ratio of -88.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.98.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. E. W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that E. W. Scripps will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. E. W. Scripps’s payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

About E. W. Scripps

The E. W. Scripps Company is a media enterprise with interests in television and radio broadcasting, as well as local and national digital media brands. The Company’s segments include television, radio, digital, and syndication and other. As of December 31, 2016, the Television segment included approximately 15 American Broadcasting Company (ABC) affiliates, five National Broadcasting Company (NBC) affiliates, two FOX affiliates, two Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) affiliates and four non big-four affiliated stations.

