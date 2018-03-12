E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €9.85 ($12.16) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EOAN. set a €11.70 ($14.44) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Societe Generale set a €10.60 ($13.09) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America set a €12.30 ($15.19) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.50 ($12.96) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($13.58) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €10.17 ($12.56).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of E.On (EOAN) opened at €8.75 ($10.80) on Monday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($8.27) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($13.33). The stock has a market cap of $18,690.00 and a P/E ratio of 7.11.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “E.On (EOAN) Given a €9.85 Price Target at UBS Group” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/e-on-eoan-given-a-9-85-price-target-at-ubs-group.html.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and plans, builds, operates, and manages renewable generation assets, such as onshore wind/solar and offshore wind/others.

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.