e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) in the last few weeks:

3/1/2018 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2018 – e.l.f. Beauty was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/20/2018 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

1/15/2018 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2018 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $931.41, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.68. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $29.30.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,522 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $109,335.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, formerly J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc, is a cosmetic company. The Company conducts its business under the name e.l.f. Cosmetics, and offers products for eyes, lips and face to consumers through its retail customers, e.l.f. stores and e-commerce channels. The Company offers a range of products for eyes, such as eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara and eyelashes, eyebrows, concealer and primer, brushes and tools, and sets and palettes.

Receive News & Ratings for elf Beauty Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for elf Beauty Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.