Dynamic Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joel Wiegert sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $73,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at $847,912.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Gasparovic sold 38,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $2,020,313.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,086.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BWA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Sunday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.53.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) opened at $51.56 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $58.22. The firm has a market cap of $10,855.96, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc is engaged in providing technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Company’s segments include Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment’s products include turbochargers, timing devices and chains, emissions systems and thermal systems. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products for gasoline and diesel engines, and alternative powertrains.

