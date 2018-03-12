Dynamic Capital Management Ltd Sells 8,141 Shares of SAP SE (SAP)

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,141 shares during the period. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in SAP were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SAP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of SAP by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 53,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SAP by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of SAP by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 41,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Several analysts have commented on SAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins raised shares of SAP to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

SAP SE ( NYSE:SAP ) opened at $109.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134,054.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SAP SE has a one year low of $94.60 and a one year high of $116.90.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.33%. analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/dynamic-capital-management-ltd-sells-8141-shares-of-sap-se-sap.html.

About SAP

SAP SE (SAP) is a software and service provider. The Company offers enterprise application software. The Company operates through two segments: Applications, Technology & Services segment, and the SAP Business Network segment. The Applications, Technology & Services segment is engaged in the sale of software licenses, subscriptions to its cloud applications, and related services (primarily support services and various professional services, and support services, as well as implementation services of its software products and education services on the use of its products).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.