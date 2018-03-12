DSW (DSW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSW (NYSE:DSW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “DSW Inc. is a leading branded footwear and accessories retailer that offers a wide selection of brand name and designer dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. DSW operates 514 stores in 43 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and operates an e-commerce site, http://www.dsw.com, and a mobile website, http://m.dsw.com. DSW also supplies footwear to 351 leased locations in the United States under the Affiliated Business Group. DSW also owns Ebuys, Inc., a leading off price footwear and accessories retailer operating in digital marketplaces in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. The company also owns private-label footwear brands including Audrey Brooke, Kelly & Katie, Lulu Townsend, and Poppie Jones. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DSW. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of DSW from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DSW from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DSW in a report on Monday, November 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of DSW in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DSW from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.82.

Shares of DSW ( NYSE DSW ) opened at $19.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,526.34, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74. DSW has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $22.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in DSW by 3.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DSW by 8.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DSW during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in DSW by 114.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 342,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after buying an additional 183,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DSW by 1.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 512,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSW Inc is a footwear retailer. The Company offers an assortment of brand name dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. The Company operates through two segments: the DSW segment (DSW), which includes DSW stores and dsw.com, and the Affiliated Business Group (ABG) segment.

