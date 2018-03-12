Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,595 Shares of Lendingtree Inc (TREE)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Lendingtree during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Lendingtree by 61.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Lendingtree during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Lendingtree during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Lendingtree during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.10, for a total value of $2,648,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,318 shares in the company, valued at $128,903,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carla Shumate sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $1,649,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,172,557. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Lendingtree in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lendingtree to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lendingtree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.33.

Shares of Lendingtree Inc (TREE) opened at $350.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,292.66, a PE ratio of 112.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.66. Lendingtree Inc has a twelve month low of $115.25 and a twelve month high of $404.40.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 2.52%. Lendingtree’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Lendingtree Inc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Lendingtree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lendingtree Profile

LendingTree, Inc (LendingTree) is engaged in operating an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. The Company’s online marketplace provides consumers with access to product offerings from various lenders, which it refers to as Network Lenders, including mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, reverse mortgage loans, auto loans, credit cards, personal loans, student loans, small business loans and other related offerings.

