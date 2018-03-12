Driehaus Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,035,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $582,754,000 after purchasing an additional 295,541 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,958,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,157,000 after buying an additional 237,777 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,334,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $258,294,000 after buying an additional 1,294,549 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 4,990,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,060,000 after buying an additional 1,446,438 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,224,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,137,000 after buying an additional 416,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) opened at $45.66 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9,991.78, a P/E ratio of -93.18 and a beta of 2.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -742.84%.

Several research firms have commented on TRGP. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities set a $52.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. is a midstream energy company in North America. It provides midstream services. Its segments include Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing (Downstream Business). It is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing and terminalling crude oil, and storing, terminalling and selling refined petroleum products.

