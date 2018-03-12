Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (DRW3) Given a €81.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been given a €81.50 ($100.62) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($111.11) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HSBC set a €68.00 ($83.95) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.50 ($72.22) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €73.00 ($90.12) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €83.00 ($102.47) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €77.11 ($95.20).

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR DRW3) opened at €87.00 ($107.41) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,330.00 and a P/E ratio of 21.01. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €69.80 ($86.17) and a 12 month high of €107.00 ($132.10).

Dragerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including perioperative care, neonatal care, emergency care, critical care, and perinatal care.

