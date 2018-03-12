Dover Motorsports (DVD) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Gabelli reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dover Motorsports in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Dover Motorsports (DVD) opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Dover Motorsports has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $77.32, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter. research analysts expect that Dover Motorsports will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dover Motorsports stock. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 2.05% of Dover Motorsports worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc is a marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware, and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The Dover International Speedway is located in Dover, Delaware, on approximately 770 acres of land.

