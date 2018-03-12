Dorel Industries (DII.B) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) opened at C$32.28 on Friday. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of C$26.90 and a 1 year high of C$36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1,040.00, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canada-based global consumer products company which designs, manufactures and distributes a portfolio of product brands. The Company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel Home Furnishings.

