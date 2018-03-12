Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

In related news, insider Melissa A. Osland sold 1,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $70,121.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,437.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in Donaldson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 460,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.45. 405,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,033. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $5,917.29, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Donaldson had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Donaldson Company, Inc is a manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts. The Company’s segments include Engine Products, Industrial Products and Corporate. The Company’s products are manufactured at approximately 44 plants around the world and through three joint ventures. The Company offers its products under the Ultra-Web, PowerCore and Donaldson brands.

