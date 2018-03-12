Domino's Pizza Group (DOM) Price Target Raised to GBX 458 at Numis Securities

Domino's Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its price objective boosted by Numis Securities from GBX 447 ($6.18) to GBX 458 ($6.33) in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DOM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.53) price target on shares of Domino's Pizza Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.45) price target on shares of Domino's Pizza Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Domino's Pizza Group from GBX 360 ($4.97) to GBX 370 ($5.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Domino's Pizza Group from GBX 310 ($4.28) to GBX 320 ($4.42) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 362.22 ($5.00).

Domino's Pizza Group (LON:DOM) opened at GBX 326 ($4.50) on Thursday. Domino's Pizza Group has a 12-month low of GBX 255.80 ($3.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 372.70 ($5.15). The firm has a market capitalization of $1,580.00 and a PE ratio of 2,328.57.

Domino’s Pizza Group plc is a United Kingdom-based pizza delivery company. The Company holds the franchise rights for the Domino’s brand in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The Company’s segments are the UK, Ireland, Switzerland and international investments.

