Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Stake Lessened by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,101 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for about 0.7% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 45.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,038,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 871,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 288.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 46,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.38.

In related news, Director Conrad M. Hall bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.83 per share, for a total transaction of $918,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 799 shares in the company, valued at $73,372.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ DLTR) opened at $92.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21,978.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $65.63 and a one year high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is an operator of discount variety stores. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 14,334 stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia, and five Canadian provinces. Its segments include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment is the operator of discount variety stores offering merchandise at a fixed price.

