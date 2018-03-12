Dollar Tree (DLTR) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $89.25.

DLTR has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $115.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $119.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.38.

Shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) opened at $92.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,978.84, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.60. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Conrad M. Hall acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.83 per share, with a total value of $918,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,372.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 184,411.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,303,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,537 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,443,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,213,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,918 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,828,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,876,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,931,000 after purchasing an additional 827,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,567.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,911,000 after purchasing an additional 573,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is an operator of discount variety stores. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 14,334 stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia, and five Canadian provinces. Its segments include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment is the operator of discount variety stores offering merchandise at a fixed price.

