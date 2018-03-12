Dollar General Corp. (DG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) will announce sales of $6.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.17 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $6.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $6.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.51 billion to $23.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $25.48 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $25.24 billion to $25.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.
Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Dollar General (NYSE:DG) opened at $86.94 on Monday. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $65.97 and a 12-month high of $105.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23,609.74, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.41.
In other news, SVP Anita C. Elliott sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $186,753.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,422.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 11,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $1,055,064.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,320.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,916 shares of company stock worth $1,924,881 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dollar General Company Profile
Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer. The Company offers a selection of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel. The Company’s consumables category includes paper and cleaning products (such as paper towels, bath tissue, and other home cleaning supplies); packaged food (such as cereals, spices, sugar and flour); perishables (such as milk, beer and wine); snacks (such as candy, cookies, and carbonated beverages); health and beauty (such as over-the-counter medicines and personal care products); pet (pet supplies and pet food), and tobacco products.
