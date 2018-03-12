Discovery Communications (DISCA) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) opened at $24.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market cap of $9,238.33, a PE ratio of -40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery Communications has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Discovery Communications had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 21.68%. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Leavy sold 20,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $483,954.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone purchased 332,523 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $6,557,353.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 671,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,233,993.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,696 shares of company stock valued at $882,803. Corporate insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 77,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,066,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 53,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

