Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) Holdings Raised by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 126.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAS. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $12,020,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 74.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 52,714 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA FAS) opened at $76.18 on Monday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $41.08 and a 12-month high of $82.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) Holdings Raised by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/direxion-daily-financial-bull-3x-shares-fas-holdings-raised-by-tocqueville-asset-management-l-p.html.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.