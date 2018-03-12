Dimecoin Achieves Market Cap of $25.03 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 19% against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $25.03 million and approximately $18,456.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00049614 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006073 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001307 BTC.

LockChain (LOC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011890 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoin.com.co . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security.”

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.