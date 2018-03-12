DigixDAO Price Reaches $341.79 on Exchanges (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $683.59 million and $43.40 million worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for $341.79 or 0.03734540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, OKEx, Binance and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008680 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.65 or 0.00935841 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003198 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010933 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00044695 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00150093 BTC.

ICON (ICX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028761 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00088074 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO uses the hashing algorithm. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix DAO is a new form of cryptographic asset in that it is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation or DAO for short. DAO are basically Companies written in code that are there to perform a set of functions with holders of the tokens voting in relation to the number of tokens they hold. The Digix DAO gives users the right to profits in the trading of Digix tokens (DGX) which own the right to gold stored in vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the Digix DAO token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Binance, Liqui, HitBTC, EtherDelta, Huobi, Gate.io, BigONE and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

