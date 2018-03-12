Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE DLR) opened at $103.14 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $96.56 and a 52-week high of $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $21,192.21, a P/E ratio of 102.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.01.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.18). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $731.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.30 million. equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $1,034,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,284.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4,984.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/digital-realty-trust-dlr-stock-rating-upgraded-by-ubs-group.html.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.