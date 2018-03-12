Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.03 Million

Brokerages expect that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will report sales of $46.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.70 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $31.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $46.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.80 million to $227.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $256.43 million per share, with estimates ranging from $228.54 million to $273.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diana Shipping.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.22 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 316.08%. Diana Shipping’s quarterly revenue was up 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diana Shipping from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diana Shipping from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 44.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,178,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 671,587 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,726,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,237,000 after acquiring an additional 664,419 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 387,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 354,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,811,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,514,000 after acquiring an additional 245,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping (DSX) opened at $3.74 on Monday. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.03 Million” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/diana-shipping-inc-dsx-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-46-03-million.html.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of shipping transportation services. The Company specializes in the ownership of dry bulk vessels. As of February 16, 2017, the Company’s operating fleet consisted of 48 dry bulk carriers, of which 23 were Panamax, four were Kamsarmax, three were Post-Panamax, 14 were Capesize and four were Newcastlemax vessels, having a combined carrying capacity of approximately 5.7 million deadweight tonnage (dwt).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.