Diana Containerships (DCIX) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) rose 12.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 1,302,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 787,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.
The stock has a market cap of $1.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.86.
Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported ($5.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diana Containerships had a net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter.
Diana Containerships Company Profile
Diana Containerships Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the ownership of containerships. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s fleet consisted of six panamax and six post-panamax containerships with a combined carrying capacity of 61,517 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU).
