DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Position Increased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2,129.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 117,100 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DexCom by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after buying an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in DexCom by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,254 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in DexCom by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in DexCom by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 184,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 116,254 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Terrance H. Gregg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $568,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 484,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,552,024.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $92,252.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,635. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Sunday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 target price on DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group increased their target price on DexCom from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.97.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ DXCM) opened at $60.13 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $86.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.36.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. DexCom had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.82 million. research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

Dexcom, Inc (Dexcom) is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers. The Company’s products consist of DexCom G4 PLATINUM and DexCom G5 Mobile.

