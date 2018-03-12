Deutz (DEZ) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($12.35) target price on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($9.63) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutz in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €8.30 ($10.25) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €7.96 ($9.83).

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) opened at €7.55 ($9.31) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $891.36 and a PE ratio of 47.16. Deutz has a 52-week low of €5.76 ($7.11) and a 52-week high of €8.25 ($10.19).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the design, development, production, and sale of compact diesel engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of approximately 8 liters.

