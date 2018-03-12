Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Siltronic (WAF) a €155.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €155.00 ($191.36) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WAF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €155.00 ($191.36) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €150.00 ($185.19) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €120.00 ($148.15) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Siltronic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €150.00 ($185.19).

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) opened at €145.95 ($180.19) on Thursday. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($65.43) and a one year high of €145.20 ($179.26). The stock has a market cap of $4,320.00 and a PE ratio of 23.62.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished, epitaxial, and argon-annealed wafers; and specialized products, including floatzone and power products. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, and navigation systems.

