Deutsche Bank AG Has $99.49 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (VMW)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 793,942 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,198 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in VMware were worth $99,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Honeywell International Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $21,304,000. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $6,266,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VMware by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $845,000. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in VMware by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 13,756 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. 22.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) opened at $125.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50,730.00, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.45 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 23,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $2,815,072.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $335,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,962 shares of company stock worth $4,447,393 in the last 90 days. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMW. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target (up from $123.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Hilliard Lyons downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on VMware from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.42.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc is an information technology (IT) company. The Company is engaged in development and application of virtualization technologies with x86 server-based computing, separating application software from the underlying hardware. The Company offers various products, which allow organizations to manage IT resources across private clouds and multi-cloud, multi-device environments by leveraging synergies across three product categories: Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC), Hybrid Cloud Computing and End-User Computing (EUC).

