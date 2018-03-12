Destination XL Group (DXLG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 19th. Analysts expect Destination XL Group to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) opened at $2.50 on Monday. Destination XL Group has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Destination XL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc is a specialty retailer of men’s apparel with retail and direct operations in the United States and London, England. The Company operates through the Big & Tall Men’s Apparel segment. The Company operates under the trade names of Destination XL, DXL, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, DXL outlets, Rochester Clothing, ShoesXL and LivingXL.

