Despegar Com (DESP) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Despegar Com (NYSE:DESP) in a report published on Friday. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Despegar Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Despegar Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Despegar Com in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Shares of Despegar Com (DESP) opened at $33.50 on Friday. Despegar Com has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $34.70.

Despegar Com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Despegar Com will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DESP. General Atlantic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar Com in the third quarter worth about $101,607,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Despegar Com in the third quarter worth about $15,403,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of Despegar Com by 826.4% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 463,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 413,200 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Despegar Com by 6,238.5% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 316,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 311,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Despegar Com in the third quarter worth about $8,000,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Despegar Com

Despegar.com Corp is an Argentina-based travel agency. The Company’s activities are divided into two business segments: Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The Air division focuses on the sale of airline tickets. The Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products division includes sales of travel packages with or without airline tickets and hotel rooms, as well as stand-alone sales of hotel rooms, including vacation rentals, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance and destination services.

