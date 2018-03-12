Dent 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.37 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Dent has a market capitalization of $158.67 million and $1.37 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Coinrail and Qryptos. During the last week, Dent has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008739 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.86 or 0.00933852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003171 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014295 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011042 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00042795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00086918 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00171098 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,614,760,961 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, EtherDelta, Coinrail, Qryptos and IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

