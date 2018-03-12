Deer VIII & Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 7,936,635 SendGrid Inc (SEND)

Deer VIII & Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SendGrid Inc (NYSE:SEND) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,936,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,217,000. SendGrid makes up approximately 100.0% of Deer VIII & Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Deer VIII & Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of SendGrid at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEND. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in SendGrid during the fourth quarter worth $2,397,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in SendGrid during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in SendGrid during the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SendGrid during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SendGrid during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Get SendGrid alerts:

Shares of SendGrid Inc (NYSE:SEND) opened at $31.04 on Monday. SendGrid Inc has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.71.

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 million. equities research analysts predict that SendGrid Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SendGrid in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on SendGrid in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SendGrid in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SendGrid in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on SendGrid in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/deer-viii-co-ltd-acquires-shares-of-7936635-sendgrid-inc-send.html.

About SendGrid

SendGrid, Inc provides a digital communication platform. The Company’s platform enables businesses to engage with their customers through email. It offers three services: Email application programming interface (API), marketing campaigns and Expert services. Its email API service allows developers to use its API in their preferred development framework to leverage its platform to add email functionality to their applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SendGrid Inc (NYSE:SEND).

Receive News & Ratings for SendGrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SendGrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.