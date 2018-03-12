Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)’s share price traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $87.61 and last traded at $90.28. 2,259,275 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 886,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $2,870.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $810.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.38 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $238,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,602.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $208,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,762.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,189. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 101,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing footwear, apparel and accessories for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company’s segments include operations of its brands, such as UGG, Teva, Sanuk and other brands; wholesale divisions, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business, which includes E-Commerce business and retail store business.

