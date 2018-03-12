Databits (DTB) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.92 Million

Databits (CURRENCY:DTB) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. Databits has a total market cap of $13.92 million and $32,193.00 worth of Databits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databits token can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00006499 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Tux Exchange. During the last week, Databits has traded 37% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Databits alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008635 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00955352 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003178 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014394 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00040384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00086923 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00172361 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Databits Token Profile

Databits’ genesis date was January 19th, 2017. Databits’ total supply is 22,747,809 tokens. The official website for Databits is www.augmentorsgame.com . Databits’ official Twitter account is @AugmentorsGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Databits are the unique cryptocurrency used in the Augmentors game. These Databits are backed by the Bitcoin Blockchain, ensuring players that they will truly own these Databits. They are also tradable and sellable for any other cryptocurrency. The more Databits you have, the more characters you will be able to purchase and the more potions, skins and relics you’ll be able to buy to strengthen your characters. “

Databits Token Trading

Databits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy Databits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databits must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.