DA Davidson Reiterates “$100.00” Price Target for Guidewire Software (GWRE)

DA Davidson set a $100.00 price target on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup set a $85.00 price objective on Guidewire Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Guidewire Software from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) opened at $87.95 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,628.10, a P/E ratio of 274.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.34 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $44,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,904 shares in the company, valued at $801,334.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $199,717.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,141.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,670 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc is a provider of software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. The Company’s software serves as a technology platform for P&C insurance carriers. The Company’s InsurancePlatform consists of three elements: core transaction processing, data management and analytics, and digital engagement.

