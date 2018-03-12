CytRx (CYTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 13th.

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) opened at $1.79 on Monday. CytRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.25.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CytRx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

CytRx Corporation is a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The Company is focused on the clinical development of aldoxorubicin, its modified version of the chemotherapeutic agent, doxorubicin. It is engaged in Phase III trials for aldoxorubicin as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcoma (STS) whose tumors have progressed after treatment with chemotherapy.

