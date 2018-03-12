CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 target price on CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.67.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) opened at $34.10 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, Director Frederick W. Gluck sold 3,819 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $114,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 2,500 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $52,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,626 shares of company stock worth $3,709,830. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 18,809 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 16,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 316,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 84,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after buying an additional 100,607 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses its Probody technology platform to create cancer immunotherapies against clinically validated targets, as well as to develop cancer therapeutics against difficult-to-drug targets. Its pipeline is focused on the development of therapies in a set of modalities: Probody cancer immunotherapies, Probody drug conjugates, T-cell engaging Probody bispecifics and ProCAR-NK cell therapies.

