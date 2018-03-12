CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) Shares Bought by Ardsley Advisory Partners

Ardsley Advisory Partners increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 612.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,790 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners’ holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBAY. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 7,729.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ CBAY) opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.15, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.66. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBAY. ValuEngine upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

In related news, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $43,903.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $918,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 978,140 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,941. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies to treat metabolic diseases, including serious rare and orphan diseases. The Company’s product candidates include Arhalofenate, MBX-8025 and MBX-2982. Arhalofenate is used to treat gout.

