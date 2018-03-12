Curis (CRIS) Shares Gap Up to $0.83

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.81, but opened at $0.83. Curis shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 12443410 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $137.49, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Curis had a negative return on equity of 250.55% and a negative net margin of 538.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. FNY Partners Fund LP increased its position in Curis by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 67,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new position in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Curis by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 68,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Curis by 338.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Curis by 514.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 269,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc is a biotechnology company seeking to develop and commercialize drug candidates for the treatment of cancers. The Company’s drug candidate is CUDC-907, an orally-available, small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase (HDAC) and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase (PI3K) enzymes. CUDC-907 is an oral, dual inhibitor of Class I and II HDAC, as well as Class I PI3K enzymes.

